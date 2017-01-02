Mumbai: Eleven arrested for fights as New Year begins



Representational picture

While the New Year celebrations mostly went without incident, eleven people were arrested from Worli and Antop Hill by police for fights. According to a report by Times of India, cops received a call from Worli at around 2:00 am on Sunday, regarding loud music being blasted at Jijamata Nagar.

On reaching the spot, cops requested the residents to keep the volume down, but were met with violent resistance as a group of youngsters assaulted the officers and even pelted stones at them. Eight people were arrested after the incident.

Meanwhile, in Antop Hill, a fight erupted between two groups, which led to the arrests of three people by officers of the Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg police station.

In spite of these two stray incidents, Joint commissioner of police for law and order, Deven Bharti, maintains that Mumbai largely remained peaceful during New Year celebrations.