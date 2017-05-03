Mumbai: Eman Ahmed likely to leave for Abu Dhabi tomorrow



Since her arrival, Eman has dropped down to 176 kg from 500 kg. File Pic

The confusion over the departure of Eman Ahmed Abdulati continues, as her journey to her new hospital in Abu Dhabi has got further delayed. Now, she is expected to bid adieu to Mumbai on Thursday.

Also read - Interview: Dr Muffazal Lakdawala opens up about Eman Ahmed's surgery, her family's allegations

While Saifee Hospital is waiting for the final nod from Burjeel Hospital, Eman's doctors here are busy compiling 10,000 documents, attesting to her health, that will be handed over to her new treating doctors in Abu Dhabi.

Saifee seeks time

COO of Saifee Hospital Huzefa Shehabi said, "We have asked for 48 hours before they shift her. For normal patients, we ask for a day, but in Eman's case, as more than 12 doctors were involved in her treatment, we sought more time. On May 27, we received a mail that they would shift her in two-three days, but so far, we haven't got any confirmation."

"We are compiling all necessary documents, which would be submitted to Burjeel Hospital," said Dr Aparna Govil Bhasker, section chief, bariatric surgery, Saifee Hospital.

Sources from Mumbai International Airport said she was supposed to fly at 2 am on Wednesday.

Awaiting tickets

Eman will be shifted in a 737 series Boeing Business Jet that has been turned into an air ambulance with necessary paramedical and emergency equipment. There will be nine specialists, including an intensivist and nurses, accompanying Eman on her six-hour flight to Abu Dhabi.

"I don't know when we'll be shifted to Burjeel Hospital. I haven't received my ticket yet," said Eman's sister Shaimaa.

Eman arrived in Mumbai on February 11 and underwent a bariatric surgery on March 7. Things turned ugly when her sister alleged that Saifee's claim that Eman had lost over 300 kg was false. Following the controversy, Shaimaa contacted Burjeel for continuation of treatment, saying she is determined to keep at it till her sister can stand on her feet.

Saifee wanted to shoot a video of Eman's departure for medical immunity, but Shaimaa is said to have rejected that citing patient's privacy.