Mumbai: Encroachment isn't just a bump in the road

Hawkers pitch stalls anywhere they please; cleanliness eludes most localities in this ward



Hawkers take over the road outside Goregaon station. Pic/Satej Shinde

In its September 19 report, mid-day had highlighted three key problem areas: encroachments, waterlogging and poor hygiene. Residents say these are yet to be addressed. Clean streets, especially in slum pockets, are nowhere in sight. While illegal hawkers choke roads in Goregaon, constant honking for most hours of the day drives residents up the wall. Locals also allege that BMC officials and corporators have ignored the deplorable condition of public toilets in the ward.

BMC Speak

Santosh Dhonde. Asst municipal commissioner

Regular eviction drives against hawkers have been undertaken. More commodes have been added to public toilets, especially in slum areas. If residents want to complain about garbage piles, they can do so via the Swatch Bharat app.

Corporators Speak

Pramila Shinde, Laxmi Nagar-Motilal Nagar

I personally monitor residents’ complaints and take them up with civic authorities. I keep tabs on cleanliness in localities and ask the authorities to fine those who litter the streets. More public toilets are being built.

Rajan Padhye, Bangurnagar-Unnat Nagar

Repairs of over 50 footpaths are underway. I have taken steps to ensure that areas under my jurisdiction have adequate garbage bins. I am open to complaints and will ensure that prompt action is taken on them.

Residents Speak

Surya Tiwari, Resident of Goregaon West

Commuting on Link Road in Goregaon is a nightmare as a number of vehicles are parked on it. Garbage is left to rot on roads for days, forcing residents to live under filthy conditions.

Suraj Singh, Resident of Goregaon East

There aren’t enough streetlights. Footpaths are in a bad shape. Public toilets are not cleaned every day, leaving users and those in the vicinity at risk of contracting deadly diseases.

Nilesh Dhuri, Resident of Mayur Nagar, Aarey Colony

Around 10 per cent of tribals in Aarey Colony live without basic civic amenities; they have no electricity or functional toilets. A number of motorists use Aarey Colony as a shortcut, which causes pollution in this eco-sensitive zone.

Expert speak

Farid Shaikh, Social activist

The ward needs clean public toilets and regular cleanliness drives. Despite complaints, little has been done in this regard. Children are exposed to such a filthy environment.

P South ward

Siddharth Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Prem Nagar, Pravasi Industrial Estate, Motilal Nagar, Bangur Nagar, Chincholi, Malad West, Aarey Milk Colony, Dindoshi