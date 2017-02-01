Mumbai: Ex-boyfriend arrested for physiotherapist's murder



CCTV footage shows the suspect near the house

The Vile Parle police have arrested a former boyfriend of the 25-year-old physiotherapist who was found murdered, for the crime. She was raped, subjected to unnatural sex, and strangled to death at her house in December. Debashish Dhara, the accused, worked at a shop and used to stay near her house.

Police say Dhara, who has confessed to the murder, was jealous of her friendships with other men and did not like her going out. During investigation, police recovered CCTV footage from a bank near the physiotherapist's home. A man aged around mid-20s is seen in it. He is wearing dark trousers and a white shirt. He is seen climbing the stairs and trying to open the door to the house. Police found that such a person stayed in the vicinity but had not been seen after the murder. They then traced Dhara to Kolkata.

Preliminary doctor's observation in the post mortem report suggested that the woman was strangulated twice. A pair of jeans was found tied around her neck. The autopsy report stated that the deceased was raped and also subjected to unnatural sex.