Mumbai: Ex-corporator's son planned RTI activist Bhupendra Vira's murder

The Mumbai crime branch’s Unit 8 on Thursday filed a 602-page chargesheet in the Killa court in the murder of Right to Information (RTI) activist Bhupendra Hirji Vira in which former Congress corporator Razzak Khan and his son Amjad Khan were arrested. It mentions that the murder was planned at the tainted corporator’s home, after which his son pulled the trigger on Vira.

A senior crime branch official said, “The murder was planned at Khan’s house. Both accused have confessed to their role in the crime and the chargesheet mentions their confessions.”

Recce conducted

Amjad in his confession had told the police that he was upset with the Lokayukta’s demolition notice to structures owned by his father. Razzak was upset that Vira had filed several RTI applications seeking information on his allegedly illegal constructions. Amjad had then decided to eliminate Vira at night in his house with a country-made weapon, which he had procured in 2010. Amjad also conducted a recce of his locality before entering his house and had shot him from a point blank range, the police said.

Following Vira’s murder, the Vakola police had registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC and sections of Arms Act. The case was later transferred to the crime branch. Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC were further added against the accused. The police have mentioned statements of 92 witnesses in the case and recovery of the murder weapon — a pistol and 12 live cartridges — and confessions of the father and son.

Cop speak

“While investigating the matter, it was learned that the deceased and the accused had been having differences. In the interrogations of the accused, they confessed to the crime. The weapon used in the murder was recovered,” said PS Waval, senior inspector, crime branch unit 8.

The dispute between Vira and Khan began after Vira’s son Mayur was attacked by Amjad with sharp a sword after he fought with them for grabbing his 600 sq ft godown in Chandu Studio Compound near Kalina mosque, Razzak and Amjad were also arrested in the case.