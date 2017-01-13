Mumbai: Ex-corporator's son planned RTI activist Bhupendra Vira's murder

Chargesheet reveals tainted former corporator Razzak Khan and son Amjad were upset with the slain activist’s repeated RTIs on their illegal structures
RTI activist Bhupendra Vira (left) was murdered by tainted former corporator Razzak Khan’s son Amjad. File pics
The Mumbai crime branch’s Unit 8 on Thursday filed a 602-page chargesheet in the Killa court in the murder of Right to Information (RTI) activist Bhupendra Hirji Vira in which former Congress corporator Razzak Khan and his son Amjad Khan were arrested. It mentions that the murder was planned at the tainted corporator’s home, after which his son pulled the trigger on Vira.
Also Read: RTI activist Bhupendra Vira murder: Shocking developments in the case
A senior crime branch official said, “The murder was planned at Khan’s house. Both accused have confessed to their role in the crime and the chargesheet mentions their confessions.”
Recce conducted
Amjad in his confession had told the police that he was upset with the Lokayukta’s demolition notice to structures owned by his father. Razzak was upset that Vira had filed several RTI applications seeking information on his allegedly illegal constructions. Amjad had then decided to eliminate Vira at night in his house with a country-made weapon, which he had procured in 2010. Amjad also conducted a recce of his locality before entering his house and had shot him from a point blank range, the police said.
Following Vira’s murder, the Vakola police had registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC and sections of Arms Act. The case was later transferred to the crime branch. Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC were further added against the accused. The police have mentioned statements of 92 witnesses in the case and recovery of the murder weapon — a pistol and 12 live cartridges — and confessions of the father and son.
Read Story: Mumbai: Bhupendra Vira warned Mumbai Police of threat to life
Cop speak
“While investigating the matter, it was learned that the deceased and the accused had been having differences. In the interrogations of the accused, they confessed to the crime. The weapon used in the murder was recovered,” said PS Waval, senior inspector, crime branch unit 8.
The dispute between Vira and Khan began after Vira’s son Mayur was attacked by Amjad with sharp a sword after he fought with them for grabbing his 600 sq ft godown in Chandu Studio Compound near Kalina mosque, Razzak and Amjad were also arrested in the case.
The murder
On October 15, 2016 Kalina resident, Vira, 61 was shot in the head while he was watching TV in his house at about 9.30 pm. The bullet pierced through the activist’s right temple and he was declared dead at the VN Desai Hospital. The police had immediately detained Razzak and Amjad for interrogations and both were later arrested. Initially, Razzak had stated that he was unaware of his son killing Vira, but in crime branch interrogations, Amjad had confessed about shooting him.
Photos: Gauahar Khan, Monica Dogra at 'Haraamkhor' screening
Photos: Karishma Tanna, Sambhavna Seth launch TV show for housewives
Photos: Pooja Bedi, Dino Morea want you to be 'street smart', 'street safe'
Birthday special in pics: Popular brother duos in international cricket
Birthday special: Rare pictures of Priyanka Gandhi
0 Comments