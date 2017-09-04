Mumbai: Ex-Cyber cop's viral video blows lid off corruption, abuse and dishonesty

CP orders inquiry after former in-charge of cyber police station levels serious allegations of criminal misconduct and corruption against colleagues

Illustration/Ravi Jadhav

A former in-charge of the Mumbai police's cyber police station has sparked controversy after she levelled allegations of criminal misconduct and corruption against some of her colleagues in an audio clip, which has gone viral within the police department. Her claims have put a question mark on the transparency in the city's only cyber police station's functioning. Neeta Phadke, senior police inspector, traffic, recently reached out to Sunil Toke — the traffic police head constable, who shot to fame after he filed a criminal writ petition in the Bombay High Court alleging corruption in his department — over a phone call.

In the telephonic conversation, Phadke, who has courted controversy in the past, sought help from Toke in exposing the malpractice at the cyber police station. The audio clip was later leaked to some cops, including Commissioner Datta Padsalgi­kar, who has ordered a probe.



Head constable Sunil Toke; senior police inspector Neeta Phadke

Clip of controversies

The audio clip in question is a 14.08-minute recording of the conversation between Phadke and Sunil Toke. Sources said that the senior PI had spoken to Toke from another police officer's phone and allegedly posed as a junior officer of the cyber police. In the conversation, Phadke alleged that an inspector at the cyber police station had received consecutive postings at the same police station for over five years, despite the rule allowing a maximum of three years in one post.

She claimed that the particular cop addressed her and another lady cop as 'haramkhor'.

Another allegation levelled was in relation to a Nigerian job racket case from last year. In the case, the cyber cops had arrested a Nigerian couple, living a lavish life by fraudulently obtaining money in a job scam. Sources said that a police team had raided the couple's home in Pune and recovered valuables worth R20 lakh. But, on paper, the police only showed recovery of items worth R2 lakh. Expensive watches, cars and other valuables were never listed.

While mentioning the 'misconduct', Phadke said that the defence lawyer for the case had then decided to inform the court about the alleged corruption, but the police somehow managed to prevent him from doing so. She alleged that another officer from the police station, assistant inspector Prakash Warke, had then informed the then DCP (Cyber) Sachin Patil about this.

Patil had issued a memo to a sub-inspector (PSI), who was part of the raiding party. But the officer went on sick leave and resumed service only after the DCP transferred him to another posting. Phadke claims that the inspector at the police station had supported this PSI.



Commissioner Padsalgikar

CP orders inquiry

Phadke is no stranger to controversy. A few months ago, the senior cop was shunted out from the cyber police station after the then DCP (Cyber) Akhilesh Kumar, had sent a default report on her to Joint CP (Crime) over two to three allegations. One of these involved spilling the name of a witness in an online sex racket, where thousands were duped into getting gigolo and male escort jobs for a small membership fee.

Phadke, who was then sent to the local arms division – considered a side posting – was recently transferred to the Byculla traffic police training centre. She is currently on sick leave.

After the audio clip reached CP Padsalgikar, he shared it with Joint CP (Crime) Sanjay Saxena and asked him to look into the matter.

Once senior officers ascertained that the voice in the clip was that of Phadke, Assistant CP Amita Bhosale of Matunga division was given the task of conducting a preliminary inquiry into the matter.

The police are inquiring the intention behind the clip's leak, and whether there is any truth to the allegations made.

Crime branch officials said that the officers, against whom Phadke has levelled allegations, have not been involved in controversies in the past.

However, ACP Bhosale has recorded statements of all the junior officers named in the conversation. She also recorded statements of the advocate whom, as Phadke claimed, was to file an affidavit in the court against one cyber police PSI, who allegedly pocketed over R10 lakh during the Pune raid.

Senior police officers are awaiting the inquiry report from ACP Bhosale before deciding on the future course of action.

When contacted, ACP Bhosale did not comment on the matter and said she was not authorised to speak on the matter. Joint CP (Crime) Saxena also did not respond to mid-day's queries. Phadke refused to comment on the matter and said that she is "disturbed and facing health problems".

Head constable Toke said that he was not called for an inquiry yet. "If called, I will share all the details of the recording," he said.