Mumbai: Ex-manager of insurance co booked for fraud

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against Dilip Chaudhari, the former divisional manager and development officer of the New India Assurance Company Ltd (NIACL) in BKC for cheating the company to the tune of Rs 19 lakh.

Chaudhari allegedly abused his official position in the matter. For this deal, neither party appointed any insurance agent or broker. However, some unknown officers of NIACL fraudulently and dishonestly made alterations in the documents of the said policies and added the name of insurance agent as the agent of the deal. As a result, R19.34 lakh was fraudulently given as commission to him by NIACL.

Sources from CBI said that, “Dilip Chaudhari, the divisional manager, conspired with others in the issuance of commission to the agent L. Devid, which he was not entitled to as SBI did not engage any agent for the purpose of the said insurance polices. Prima facie, the alleged acts are constituted against them of offences of cheating and forgery for the purpose of cheating and conspiracy.”

The case has been registered against Chaudhari, Changkija and Basanta Mech AO (D), NIACL and others under Section 120-B (conspiracy), 420 (cheating) 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 13(2) r/w and 13(1)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.