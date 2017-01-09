Mumbai: F South ward dogged by traffic bottlenecks all through the day



Monorail construction leaves motorists and pedestrians in Parel village in a limbo. Pic/Datta Kumbhar

On October 17 last year, mid-day had highlighted traffic snarls, narrow roads and noise caused by late night festivities in the ward.

The monorail construction work continues to slow down traffic, as do the potholes dotting the roads. Flyovers providing east-west connectivity, like the Currey Road and Parel bridges, and the road outside Parel station still see sluggish traffic all through the day.

BMC Speak

VP Mote, Assistant municipal commissioner

We are widening roads and have asked the railways to issue us a no-objection certificate to make the Parel rail overbridge broader. We are working along with the traffic department to resolve jams. We have called for tenders to construct a bridge on P D’Mello Road. It’ll take us at least seven months to start building this bridge.

Corporator speak

Hemangi Chemburkar, KEM Hospital-Raj Kamal Studio

The monorail work is responsible for a lot of problems. Many stretches don’t have streetlights, owing to which a number of women fear stepping out in the night. We are working with the traffic police in addressing chaos on roads.

Expert speak

Manoj Yadav, Social activist

The traffic mess at the Parel junction needs to be addressed immediately. Also, there should be a crackdown on late night revellers. Residents of BPT area in Sewri West are promised the moon before elections, but no one returns later.

Residents speak

Dilip Jaiswal, Lives in Sewri East

Since the foot overbridge on P D’Mello Road was dismantled, children and senior citizens are being put in danger’s way.

Deepak Singh, Resident of Lalbaug

Late night revelry during festivals keeps us awake. Many revellers blare music and beat dhols right on the roads.

Amol Karande, Lives in Parel village

Parel junction sees heavy traffic. When travelling from Sewri to Elphinstone, we have to keep a half-hour window for delays.

Raju Sonavne, Resident of Sewri

In Sewri (W), there is a spot that is never cleaned. The locality appears so different from the rest of Mumbai in terms of cleanliness.

F South ward

Cotton Green, Sewri, Parel, Currey Road, Chinchpokli