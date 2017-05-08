Mumbai Crime: Fake cops rob entrepreneur in Powai for 'smoking weed'



Picture for representational purposes

Two men, posing as cops, intercepted a businessman in Powai and robbed him of Rs 4,000. However, when the victim informed the police, they launched an investigation and arrested the duo with the help of the RTO.

The incident took place last week when Kabir Nizamuddin was on his way to a grocery store in Powai on his bike. Suddenly he spotted two men waving at him, asking him to stop. After he stopped, the men told him that he was the one they were looking for. When Kabir asked what he had done, the duo replied they had information that he was a regular weed smoker and was also carrying some.

On the pretext of conducting a physical check, the duo started searching his pockets. In the meantime, one of them took out Rs 4,000 from his wallet and then they sat on a motorcycle and fled from the spot. As the incident made Kabir suspicious of the men, he noted down the number of the vehicle and informed the police about it.

The police immediately registered an FIR and launched an investigation in the matter. They reached out to the RTO officials in order to find out the vehicle's registration details. Thereafter, the cops traced the bike's owner identified as Prashant Mahadeshwar (30), based in Kanjurmarg. His interrogation led to the arrest of his accomplice Tejas Kamble, (29).

A police officer said, "The duo has been booked under sections 392 (punishment for robbery), 170 (personating a public servant), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC.