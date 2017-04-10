Mumbai: Film crew member steals notes worth Rs 3.40 lakh, detained

Fake Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,00 notes worth Rs 3.40 lakh have been seized by the Goregaon police, who have detained a 36-year-old film crew member in the matter. The accused worked in a light van, which was being used for film shoots.

Also read - Mumbai: Billionaire printed fake new Rs 2,000, Rs 500 notes in godown to fund drug habit

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the currency was confiscated during a nakabandi on Saturday afternoon, when the accused was heading to Jogeshwari in an autorickshaw. The traffic police spotted the cash on the rickshaw seat and detained the man.

88 Rs 2,000 notes and 332 Rs 5,00 notes were seized. Police investigations revealed that the currency was being used during the filming of a short film in Kanjurmarg and was about to be destroyed following the shoot.

Also read: Counterfeit notes worth Rs 5 lakh seized in Airoli

The crew member however picked up the notes and planned to make away with the notes but cops have yet to establish a motive.