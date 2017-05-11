Mumbai: Fake WhatsApp messages about train derailment causes panic



The next time you circulate messages related to local trains on WhatsApp, think twice. After a series of fake WhatsApp messages spread unwanted panic among commuters, the Central Railway (CR) has decided to take stern action and register a complaint with the cyber cell of the Mumbai police.



'Fake' WhatsApp messages about AC locals starting today

The CR's action comes immediately after 'fake' news related to the alleged der­a­ilment of a Diva-Sawantwadi train, caused confusion among railway commuters this week. The fake message stated that a Diva-Sawantwadi passenger had met with an accident at Nagothane near Bhisekhind tunnel. The message also claimed that the train had derailed due to the mishap, injuring many people. "No help has reached at the site yet and the medical relief van has left from Kurla and Kalyan stations," the message further read. Incidentally, the message also had a helpline number.

Due to the fake message, railway authorities were inundated with phone calls, messages and people visiting their offices to check about the accident.

In an attempt to trace the menace-maker, the railways filed a complaint with the police yesterday.

Ravinder Goyal, divisional railway manager said, "False rumours are being spread on social media about some derailment on Central Railway. There is no such derailment and we have lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime cell to trace the origin of such rumours, and take action against the culprit."

Earlier last week, there was a message about air-conditioned locals trains starting operations from Kalyan to CST. However, the AC local trains are still on trial runs.