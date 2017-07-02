Mumbai: Fallen tree crushes auto-rickshaw driver to death

On Saturday, the first death due to a fallen tree was reported in the city. Rajmani Yadav, a 62-year-old rickshaw driver died after a huge trunk of Gulmohar tree fell on him in Borivali. Last year in four months of Monsoon season around 5563 trees fallen and around 6 deaths were reported due to the fallen of trees in all over Mumbai

On Saturday morning around 7, when Yadav a resident of Malad east started his rickshaw from his resident in Malad East to drop his granddaughter Rinku Yadav at her college, nobody knew that this will be the last time when they are seeing him.

"From past 25 years, my father is driving a rickshaw and daily he drop his granddaughter to the college. Our family is completely shattered by his death," said Rajendra Yadav(40), who owns a shop in Malad East.

According to Police, after dropping his grand daughter Rinku Yadav(17) at her college in Kandivali East, When Yadav was driving through Ram Mandir lane in Borivali west, a thick trunk of old gulmohar tree fell on him.

"Around 7am in the morning, Rajmani Yadav left from Malad east and after dropping his grand daughter Rinku at Thakur college in Kandivali, around 8 am when Yadav was driving from Ram mandir Nagar due to heavy rainfall a huge trunk of Gulmohar tree fell on his rickshaw, leaving him severally injured" said Sayaji Kolekar, Police Sub-inspector Borivali police station.

Kolekar added,"After the accident local informed us and we took Yadav to the shatabdi hospital. At the time of accident Yadav was not ferrying any passenger at the time of accident."

"Yadav was brought dead to the hospital at around 8.45am, he was sustaining a severe head injury and we have sent his body for post-Morten to Bhagwati hospital in Borivali West," said an official from Shatabdi Hospital, Kandivali West.

Speaking with mid-day local resident claim that one senior age passenger was inside the rickshaw at the time of mishap, but he was saved. "It sounds like a thunder storm but when I came out from my house, a huge trunk of tree was falling on the rickshaw and the driver was bleeding heavily from his head. There was one senior citizen inside the rickshaw but he was totally safe so he left from the spot before the police arrive," said Jayaniti Mandalya(53), an eyewitness and a resident of Ram Mandir road.

"We will demand more compensation from BMC for the family, as every year family as losing their bread earner due to fallen of trees," said Vinod Mishra, BJP corporator.