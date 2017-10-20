Days after a 14-year-old died upon being electrocuted by a grill in a posh housing society in Andheri, his family has filed a complained against the society, alleging their negligence led to the teen's death. The MIDC police have already filed a complaint against the private firm contracted for electricity supply in the society.



The family claims the society has left wires of the two flashlights hanging out ever since they were installed three to four years ago

Wires still hanging

On Monday around 6 pm, Aman Kamra, a resident of Marol Hill View, was playing with two of his friends in the society playground. Just then, he slipped on the ground and caught hold of a grill to maintain his balance. But he got electrocuted and died on the spot because of a cardiac arrest. He was declared dead on arrival at the Seven Hills hospital.

"Three to four years ago, they installed two flashlights at the playground, but the wires are still hanging from the grills. We found out that the wires have been out for all these years, but no one took any notice of then," said Samita Vij, Aman's aunt. Now, they have filed a complaint with MIDC police against the society. The cops have already taken statements of the two children who were playing with Aman. The FIR is in the process of being filed.

'Society not responsible'

When mid-day contacted Ramdas Nair, the secretary of the society, he claimed the society is not responsible for Aman's death, "Police is inquiring into the matter, let it get over. The wires are not responsible for the death of the child. It was a mere accident."