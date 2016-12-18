Mumbai: Famous Bandra restaurant serves chicken in veg soup



The hot garlic soup that had the chicken. Pics/Poonam Nathija

What are the things that vegetarians might dread when they order a meal at a restaurant that serves non-vegetarian food? That their soup might come with a piece of meat or that they would be asked by the staff to choose a vegetarian-only restaurant the next time?



In the case of two young professionals who went to dine at a well-known restaurant in Bandra, it turned out to be both. Avinash Ramnath, a 45-year-old financial sector employee went to Tavaa, a restaurant on Turner Road, with his friend for a late lunch last evening. When the soups they had ordered were served to them, Ramnath allegedly found a big chunk of chicken in his bowl.



Tavaa restaurant in Bandra



"We had asked for hot garlic soup at Tavaa but while having it, I discovered a portion of chicken in my bowl. Being a vegetarian, I was taken aback," said Ramnath. When he complained, he was allegedly met with a cold response.



Mustafa, the manager, responded that the chicken piece might have slipped into the soup by mistake. Ramnath said, "But he was hardly apologetic. It may not be a big deal for him but for vegetarians like us it is."



Avinash Ramnath



Mustafa allegedly went on to explain that Tavaa's restaurant does not have separate kitchens for preparing vegetarian and non-vegetarian meals. He then asked the two diners to find a restaurant that served strictly vegetarian food.



After repeated requests, Mustafa connected Ramnath with the restaurant's owner, Asif Farroque Kadawala. Kadawala was more apologetic and told the customers that more care would be taken in future.



Tavaa did not charge Ramnath for the soup. The diners have not filed a police complaint. "In the West, a restaurant can be sued for making such a terrible goof-up," said Ramnath. When mid-day got in touch with Tavaa, Mustafa accepted the mistake and said, "We intend to take more care in the future." He also said that the restaurant has separate sections for cooking veg and non-veg foods, as opposed to what he had said to Ramnath.