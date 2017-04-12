Mumbai: Fancy a jaunt at Gateway of India? Parking is free

The BMC has announced that on Sundays and public holidays, the parking fee will be waived off



Representational Image

If you are one of those who choose to stay in the weekends to avoid parking hassles, time to get those cars roaring. In a relief to citizens, the BMC has decided to allow free parking at tourist spots on Sundays and public holidays. The move is especially welcomed since recently, in its new parking policy, the civic body quadruped the parking fees from a minimum Rs 15 to whopping Rs 60.

Pilot basis

The new parking policy was implemented last week on a pilot basis in the 18 parking lots of A Ward (Churchgate, CST, Colaba, Fort), amid stiff opposition. The reprieve also is limited to the same lots, but once the policy is rolled out across the city, the relief will also be a given.

On Tuesday, office of Municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta issued a press statement on the development. It states that on Sundays and public holidays, while parking in tourist area will be free, in the remaining parking lots, 50 per cent rebate would be given. A civic official said, "Mumbai has several world heritage sites and tourists spots. Every year, lakhs of tourists visit these places so considering their popularity and to encourage tourism, we have decided to make special provisions in parking charges on particular days."

Some of the areas mentioned for free parking include Gateway of India, Juhu Chowpatty, Girgaum Chowpatty, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya.

What about homes?

In 2015, the civic body has proposed that areas near residential buildings will be charged for parking, which had irked many citizens. However, now BMC has announced that the residential parking charges will be optional, not mandatory.