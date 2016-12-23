Mumbai: Farmer spots body in Aarey field, police find head 30-metre away

Cops suspect it to be a case of human sacrifice as puja offerings were recovered from the spot



The field where the body was found; (Inset) Brenden Gonsalves

A farmer got the shock of his life on Thursday afternoon when he spotted a headless and naked body of a man in a field at Unit II of Aarey Colony. He immediately rushed to the nearby locality and informed the residents, who then called the police.

Reason still unknown

After the cops reached the spot, they found that the body was kept in a sitting position and after an extensive search, recovered the head from another field 30 metres away. Though the body has been identified, the reason behind the murder is yet to be known. Police suspect it to be a case of human sacrifice as some puja offerings were also found at the spot.

Kiran Kumar Chauhan, DCP, Zone 12, said that a murder case has been registered against unknown people under section 302 (murder) and 120B (conspiracy) of IPC and the body has been sent for post-mortem to Sidhharth Hospital. An officer from Aarey police station said, "A couple of priests have been detained for interrogation, as we wish to investigate the human sacrifice angle further."

Missing complaint helps identify body

During probe it was found that a missing complaint was registered at Dindoshi police station on Monday evening for Brenden Gonsalves (23), resident of Padmawati CHS in the same area. When the cops called his mother Sima and elder sister Kasma, they identified the body as Brenden's. They informed police that after Brenden lost his father six years back, he went into complete depression and also became quite weak in his studies. His sister was the only earning member of the family.