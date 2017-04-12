Mumbai: Fatalities spur RTO to ask dealers to train bike riders



The Mumbai Regional Transport Office (RTO) has asked dealers of two-wheelers to tie up with driving schools to encourage riders to get their training right.

In a letter to two-wheeler dealers, RTO officials appealed for motor training facilities for their customers.

The request has been prompted by the high rate of fatalities — 29.3 per cent of total vehicular deaths — attributed to two-wheelers in 2015. Besides, there are few driving schools in the city that specialise in training two-wheeler riders.

At a workshop yesterday on Global Road Safety, Sanjay Sasane, deputy regional transport officer of Wadala RTO, said, “We have written to two-wheeler manufactures and dealers to get in touch with driving schools, and take the initiative to provide training to customers before handing over newly bought vehicles to them.”

Nalin Sinha, India coordinator for Global Health Advocacy Incubator, a model for providing effective advocacy support and training for help, said 1.08 lakh deaths in India in 2015 were mainly due to speeding and lane cutting.

Over the past decade, Mumbai has seen an exponential growth in vehicle registration, touching 28 lakh. Of these, 55-60 per cent vehicles are two-wheelers. Annually, over 1 lakh two-wheelers are added to the city's roads.

The government has begun providing road safety training to schoolteachers, and testing driving skills on scientific test tracks.