Mumbai: Father in shock after seeing 8-year-old son get crushed under truck's wheels

Police on lookout for driver of speeding car that hit bike with four members of a family, killing eight-year-old boy



Murugan Govindswami (45) and his family were on their way to Dadar to shop for their upcoming holiday, when the accident took place (right) Govindswami's youngest son Sanjay Mahadevan was killed on the spot, while his elder son, Pareveshwar, suffered minor injuries

Two days after a family lost their youngest child when their bike got hit by a speeding car, police claimed they have found the registration number of the vehicle, and are on the lookout for the driver.

According to the police, Murugan Govindswami (45), a resident of Ghatkopar, who was riding the bike has identified the vehicle that hit him and submitted the registration number to the police station.

A police complaint has been filed at the King Circle police station. Govindswami "We are investigating the matter. Forensic experts have taken all the required samples and the statement from the family. But, we won't be able to comment on it until the investigation gets over," said a senior police officer from the police station.

Govindswami is still in a state of shock after losing his eight-year-old son Sanjay Mahadevan. His wife Shanthi, who hit her head in the accident and suffered internal brain injuries, is currently battling for life in the ICU at Sion Hospital. "My uncle saw Sanjay die in front of his eyes. When he fell from the bike, a truck ran him over and killed him on the spot," said Nirmal Kumar, Sanjay's cousin.

On April 20, Govindswami had decided to take his wife Shanthi and their two sons shopping in Dadar on his bike. The family had made plans to leave for their native place in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

However, while travelling from Ghatkopar to Dadar, a speeding car hit Govindswami's bike from behind and he lost control of the vehicle. Sanjay, who was sitting in front, fell off and came under the wheels of a truck. The boy died on the spot. Incidentally, the family had made plans to celebrate Sanjay's birthday - on June 15 - in their hometown.

Govindswami, who was wearing a helmet and his older son Pareveshwar (15) have suffered minor injuries.