Mumbai: FDA continues to fight gutkha menace

In 2012, the Maharashtra government banned the production and sale of gutkha across the state. But gutkha smuggled from neighbouring states is still being openly sold in Mumbai. The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), the regulatory body, has in the past four years seized the addictive cancerous product in quantities worth more than R90 crore from more than 5,000 shops in the city.

Gutkha is a mixture of crushed areca nut, tobacco, catechu, paraffin and slaked lime. It is carcinogenic. It was first banned in the state in 2012 under the Food Standards and Safety Act, 2006. But it is getting smuggled from neighbouring states like Rajasthan and Gujarat into the markets of the city. Despite repeated attempts, FDA has been unable to stop the sale of gutkha in the city. Every year, the body seizes gutkha worth crores.

In the past four years till November 2016, FDA has seized gutkha worth Rs 94,24,87,563. Sadly, though the number of shops selling gutkha has fallen, the amount sold has gone up, highlighting a new modus operandi in smuggling it in the city. In 2016 between July and November, 3,659 FIRs were filed against the sellers.

“Earlier, many shops used to keep gutkha but in smaller amounts. Now after continuous raids, few shops are keeping it. But the pattern has changed. The main dealers provide large amounts of gutkha to few trusted shop keepers, which decreases their risk of getting caught,” said an officer.

Need wider ban

Dr Harshadeep Kamble, FDA commissioner, said gutkha is not produced in Maharashtra.

“We have been able to stop the production of gutkha in the state. But it is getting smuggled in the city through the porous routes from surrounding states. On regular basis, we raid shops. We also file FIRs and fine them, but until the ban is implemented countrywide, it is tough to curb the sale completely,” said Kamble.

Gutkha causes cancer

Gutkha is more harmful than any other forms of tobacco.

It is promoted as a mouth freshener, but it is a mixture of carcinogenic compounds. It contains nitrosamines, arsenic, chlorine, ammonium and pesticides, alert oncologists.

“These chemicals may seem harmless to consumers who get addicted to it. It can cause cancer in the mouth, throat, lung and oesophagus. The most common cancer in India is oral cancer. In most cases, it is caused due to consumption of such products,” said Dr Pankaj Chaturvedi, neck and mouth oncology surgeon, Tata Memorial Hospital.

Similarly, Dr CS Pramesh, thoracic oncology surgeon from the hospital stated, “Lung cancer is one of the most common forms of cancer in Mumbai and in patients coming across the country. Consumption of such products is responsible for cancer.”