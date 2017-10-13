To draw attention to the menace of rat-bites at a civic hospital in Kandivali, a BJP corporator yesterday brought a captured vermin to a meeting of the general body of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). He captured the rat alive at Dr Ambedkar General Hospital, claimed corporator Kamlesh Yadav. Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, who was presiding over the meeting, asked Yadav and his supporters to leave the house.



"I raised the issue with local ward officer several times, but no action was taken," said Yadav, a third-time corporator from ward number 31 in Kandivali. "Finally, to bring this menace to the notice of senior civic officials, I went to the hospital, trapped a rat and brought it to the BMC headquarters," Yadav said, asking what the rat catchers employed by the civic body were doing.

When contacted, additional municipal commissioner Idzes Kundan said, "Strict measures will be taken to rid hospitals of rats." He also said that action will be taken against patients' relatives who litter hospital premises with pieces of food items.

