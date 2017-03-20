Mumbai: Fee hike drama goes on at Rizvi Springfield High School

The school management and parents of Rizvi Springfield High School students are at loggerheads over the alleged sudden fee hike and removal of students in the middle of their academic year. Parents have approached the education department, but the school administration has claimed that they are trying to defame the school.

The allegation

Mother of two Farzana Khan (36) lodged a complaint with the education inspector on March 16, saying the school had hiked fees by 50 per cent and was disallowing her children from continuing for the academic year 2017-18.

"I received a notice on December 16 from the management to withdraw my children from the school, saying I had misbehaved with the teaching staff. How can they deprive my kids of education on the basis of a false claim?" she said.

The school has doubled its fees from Rs 32,200 to Rs 64,000 and asked for Rs 20,000 as deposit, alleged parents.

The defence

While the school authorities admitted to having sent notice to 10 parents for withdrawing their children from the school, they claimed that the school had informed about the fee hike in November 2016 itself.

School director Rubina Rizvi said, "Parents of a few students misbehaved with the teachers, using foul language. We can't allow their children to be a part of our school."

Officialspeak

"We have got the complaint of a parent. We'll forward it to the director of Fee Regulatory Committee," said education inspector of Mumbai (western zone) Nitin Bachhav.