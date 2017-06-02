Mumbai: Fee regulating body DFRC tells parents to pay hiked fees



The battle against Dahisar Universal High School's hiked fees is nowhere close to an end. After the latest salvo fired against the parents by the school, that of expelling children of those who hadn't paid the hiked fees, both parties were called for a meeting with the Divisional Fee Regulatory Committee (DFRC) on Thursday.

In the meeting, parents were asked to pay the hiked fees to stop their wards' de-enrolment. "We have asked parents to pay the hiked fees first and then make an appeal to the DFRC, so that a formal hearing can be conducted to decide if the charged fees are legal or illegal. But the de-enrolment issue doesn't fall under the DFRC; we have requested the school management to not expel any student," said BB Chavan, deputy director of school education.

The school has been asked to collect the hiked fees in a different account, as it will have to give refunds if the verdict is against it.

While the school will start from June 5, despite DFRC's request to not expel any student, the school is adamant on its decision, and said parents have only three days to confirm their child's admission. "We will follow DFRC's instruction and maintain a separate account for the hiked fees until the verdict is out," said Jesus Lall, school chairman.