Mumbai: Finally, Harbour line commuters will get new, swankier trains

The introduction of new trains to the city's fleet will mean old retrofitted rakes will be retired

After much delay, frustration and complaints, Harbour line commuters will soon get swankier trains, and the existing lot of old and retrofitted locals will be phased out.



New trains are likely to be pressed into service on the Harbour line

As the harbour line was the last to convert into the AC power traction, a number of old retrofitted trains of the DC era have remained in service on it, angering commuters. But the arrival of one of the first lot of 24 new trains in Mumbai could soon change this.



Four of the 24 trains are part of the 'Make in India' initiative with electrical equipment fitted from Medha Servo Drives Ltd, the remaining 20 are from Bombardier Transportation Electricals

This new train has left the manufacturer's facility at Chennai, and reached Nashik yesterday. The Medha and Bombardier class trains will be a first for Central Railway.

But though the trains have CR markings, it is not yet decided if exactly the same trains will make their way to the harbour line. This is because of operational reasons, as multiple types of trains may lead to confusion among train driving staff. "Too many classes of trains with different driving mechanisms lead to confusion among driving and operations staff, and could lead to safety issues. Hence, a decision in this regard will have to be taken cautiously," a divisional official said. The good news, however, is that there will be fleet addition and upgrade on the harbour line (perhaps from existing new trains on Western Railway or CR) for sure.

The first Medha train will reach Mumbai in a day or two. These trains were ordered by the railway board for fleet upgradation after persistent complaints by harbour line commuters.

While four of the 24 trains are part of the 'Make in India' initiative with electrical equipment fitted from Medha Servo Drives Ltd, the remaining 20 are from Bombardier Transportation Electricals. The shell and other accessories have been made at Integral Coach Factory Chennai.

The trains which cost over R40 crore each, have CCTV cameras fitted in all ladies coaches, and will be inducted in Mumbai railway soon. While the harbour line to Goregaon is scheduled to open by December 31, 2017, the line to Uran has also been fast-tracked. These sections will need new trains once they are operational.

Rs 40 cr

The cost of each train

