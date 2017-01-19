Mumbai: FIR against Nitesh Rane for getting rival bashed at Dadar station



Nitesh Rane

Narayan Rane’s son and Congress MLA Nitesh Rane has landed in yet another situation after he was booked by the Dadar GRP, along with four others, for allegedly beating up Prathamesh Teli, son of BJP state secretary and ex-MLA Rajan Teli’s son Prathmesh Teli at the Dadar station. Teli claims that on Tuesday, at around 11.30 pm, he was about to board the Konkan Kanya Express when he was attacked by two people.

Allegations fly

In his complaint, Prathmesh has alleged, “As I was boarding the train, two people pulled me from behind. I fell down, after which they start kicking me,” adding, “As they were hitting me, they were also shouting that they couldn’t show their face to Nitesh Rane without killing me. They even tried to push me in front of the train, but the other passengers gathered round and managed to nab one, but the other managed to escape the spot.”

Cops say

Based on Teli’s allegations, the cops have filed an FIR under relevant sections of the IPC against Nitesh Rane, Pranik Kharat, Mohit Gakan, Akash Salvi and Vinit Gaikwad, of which Kharat is the only arrested accused. He was produced before the court and sent to police custody. GRP officials said, “We are searching for the other accused and are scanning all the CCTV footage to probe this matter.”

The other side

Rane, meanwhile, refuted the claims and said, “All allegations against me are totally wrong. If anything wrong happens in his family, he just points his finger at me.”