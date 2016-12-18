Mumbai: Fire at slum area in Kurla

Fire broke out at a slum in suburban Kurla in the wee hours on Sunday, an official said.

No injury or casualty has been reported in the mishap. The blaze erupted at around 4.15 AM today at the slum in Premnagar area of Kurla on the LBS road here, a fire brigade official said.

Around eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot the flames were brought under control, he said. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, the official added.