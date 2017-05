Around 3 pm on Wednesday, a Level III fire broke out in one of the garment godowns in the narrow lanes of Dongri.

Nearly 200 police officials along with eight fire engines and seven jumbo tankers arrived at the spot.

As of 11 pm, firemen were still at the spot carrying out the cooling process. No deaths were reported at the time of going to press. Text/Gaurav Sarkar, Pic/Datta Kumbhar