Mumbai: Fire breaks out at chawl near Phoenix mall; no casualties reported

A sudden blaze occurred at Khimji-Ramji chawl, which is located opposite to the Phoenix Mall in Parel. According to a report by DNA, the fire, which started on the ground floor of the chawl at around 8:00pm was doused after two hours.

Five fire engines and two water tankers rushed to the spot. Although the exact cause for the blaze is yet to be ascertained, fire officials believe a short circuit to be behind the blaze.

Nearly all the residents were evacuated on time and no casualties have been reported so far.