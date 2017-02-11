Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Tata Cancer hospital, no one injured

A minor fire broke out at the Tata Memorial Cancer hospital in Parel today, said a fire brigade official. No one was injured in the incident, said the official.

"We received the call regarding the fire breaking out at 8.52 AM. Four fire engines and an equal number of water tankers were rushed to the site. The blaze was doused within a few minutes," the official said.

The fire was confined to the wiring, electric installation in the basement area of the hospital building. The cause of the blaze will be ascertained after a thorough inquiry into the incident, said the official.

Senior Public Relations Officer of Tata Memorial Hospital S H Jafri, in a statement said, "Fire broke out in the basement of the main building, store room of dispensary.

The fire has been brought under control. There is no casualty. All activities have resumed. The cause and extent of damage is being assessed."