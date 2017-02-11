E-paper

Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Tata Cancer hospital basement

A major fire broke at Tata Cancer hospital in Mumbai's Lower Parel on Saturday. The fire department stated it to be a 'Level 3' fire.

Four fire engines as well as 4 water tankers were rushed to the spot.

As reported by TOI, "We received a call a little after 9 am and rushed to the spot. Within no time, we had started carrying out rescue operations," a fire brigade official said.

