Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Air India building at Nariman Point, no casualties reported

A fire broke out on the 22nd floor of the 23-storey Air India building in Nariman Point around 6.40 am on Tuesday. As the incident took place early in the morning before office-goers could occupy the building, no casualties were reported. However, the conference room on the floor was completely destroyed in the fire, officials confirmed.





The blaze in the conference room. Pics/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

A total of eight fire engines were dispatched to the spot, chief fire officer Prabhat Rahangale said. "We managed to contain the fire within an hour," he added.





Fire officials carry out firefighting operations on the 22nd floor





The 22nd floor, spanning 4,000 square feet, is occupied by Air India’s chairman and managing director. While the fire was contained to the floor, the level above it was also engulfed in smoke. "The cause of the fire will be known after investigation is completed," Rahangale said.





A civic worker sweeps shards of glass that fell from the windows that were broken by fire officials to allow smoke to escape



Shards of glass from the top floor of the building were lying shattered on the ground. Shivaji Palande, the building’s watchman, who guards the rear entrance, said firefighters had broken the windows of the 22nd floor after entering the building to allow the smoke to escape.





Air India staff queue up outside the building this morning

Air India employees, who started trickling in to work post 9 am, were forced to wait outside since the building had been sealed and entry was restricted. "We have been standing outside for nearly half an hour," said an Air India employee, who did not wish to be named. "We haven’t been told when we will be allowed to go inside," said another employee.