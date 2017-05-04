Mumbai: Fire breaks out in college building of BYL Nair Charitable Hospital



Representational image



A fire broke out on Thursday in the building housing the medical college in the premises of BYL Nair Charitable Hospital in Mumbai, a civic official said. Four fire tenders have been deployed to put out the blaze at the civic-run hospital in Mumbai Central area, said the official from the Disaster Management Department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).



"We received a call about the fire at 1.20 pm and firemen were immediately rushed to the site," he said. "The blaze was noticed on the first floor of the

college building, which has been evacuated," the official added. The cause of the fire was not yet known, he said.



Further details were awaited.