Mumbai: Fire breaks out near Dombivli station

A fire broke out at a shopping centre near Dombivli station on Saturday afternoon. Mumbaikars took to Twitter to share photos and videos of the incident...



Fire near Dombivli station. Pic courtesy/Twitter

A fire broke out at a shopping centre near Dombivli station on Saturday afternoon. Fire brigade has reached the spot and is trying to douse the fire.

Some Mumbaikars took to Twitter to share photos and videos of the incident:

fire near dombivli east at madhuban talkies pic.twitter.com/9eZr2uDpFv — Hiren Shah (@hirenshah2812) August 26, 2017

There is a fire outbreak near Pooja-Madhuban theatre in Dombivli. Please avoid going near the area.#Dombivli — Sahil Adhikari (@Sahil_Adhikaari) August 26, 2017