'Bigg Boss 11': Dhinchak Pooja calls Salman Khan the reason for joining the show
Mumbai Crime: Maid's son pockets shares worth Rs 1.28 crore from dead Parsi man
In pictures: 10 infamous controversies of Indian cricketer Sreesanth
200-year-old tradition of making Diwali Doll continues to brighten markets
Yuvraj Singh's family lawyer denies domestic violence case by sister-in-law
Diwali style tips: Fashion experts on how to crack the celebrity look
Fire broke out at a cloth shop at Om Gopal Mall in Dadar area of Mumbai, late last night around 1:30am. Ten fire brigades rushed to the site, and the fire was doused in three hours.
Representation pic
No casualties are reported. Cause of the fire is yet to be known. When fire broke out in the first floor of the mall, the watchman immediately called the Mumbai Fire services as well as the police.
Trending video
Oct 17, 2017, 12:47 IST
Oct 14, 2017, 14:46 IST
Oct 11, 2017, 16:54 IST
Oct 10, 2017, 14:21 IST
Oct 10, 2017, 09:23 IST
Oct 17, 2017, 22:20 IST
Oct 17, 2017, 21:30 IST
Oct 17, 2017, 18:29 IST
Oct 17, 2017, 17:00 IST
Oct 17, 2017, 16:23 IST
Oct 17, 2017, 08:15 IST
Oct 19, 2017, 09:08 IST
Oct 19, 2017, 09:47 IST
Oct 19, 2017, 09:59 IST
Oct 19, 2017, 09:13 IST
Oct 19, 2017, 09:33 IST
Oct 18, 2017, 19:34 IST
Oct 18, 2017, 12:19 IST
Oct 18, 2017, 10:57 IST
Oct 17, 2017, 09:24 IST
Oct 16, 2017, 20:11 IST
Oct 16, 2017, 10:12 IST
Oct 13, 2017, 12:58 IST
Oct 19, 2017, 09:30 IST
Oct 19, 2017, 08:30 IST
Oct 19, 2017, 08:10 IST
Oct 18, 2017, 17:54 IST
Oct 18, 2017, 17:00 IST