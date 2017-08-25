Mumbai: Fire broke out at Goregaon's Oberoi Mall, no casualties



Pic/Satej Shinde

A fire broke out at Goregaon's Oberoi Mall on Thursday night. Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. No injuries or casualties were reported.

The disaster control room of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported a level 2 fire at around 11.30 pm.

Officers at the Dindoshi police station said the fire started in a chimney of a coffee house within the mall.

Since it was late at night no customers or staff members were present, the officer added.

