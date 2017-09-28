After the massive fire at RK Studios in Chembur on September 16, the Mumbai Fire Brigade has issued a prosecution notice to the studio management for non-compliance of fire safety norms, while cancelling a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) it had issued in this regard to the studio earlier. The action was taken after the fire department's investigation revealed that the studio had not implemented suggestions given in 2014.



The fire at RK Studios in Chembur gutted Stage 1 and other expensive equipment. No injuries were reported. File pic

Suggestions ignored

According to department officials, in 2014, after the studio was upgraded, the management had approached the Mumbai Fire Brigade for an NOC.

A senior fire official said, "Our officials had then visited the place and suggested installation of firefighting equipment - sprinklers, alarms and smoke detectors - to the management, and issued a provisional No-Objection Certificate."

"The studio management ignored the suggestions. It started operations without securing a proper NOC," the official added.

The fire that broke out in the studio on September 16 gutted Stage 1 and other expensive equipment. It was brought under control with the help of 11 fire engines and six water tenders. No one was injured in the incident.

Prosecution initiated

"RK Studios had not complied with the required norms," said Chief Fire Officer P S Rahangdale. "It was the management's responsibility to comply and approach the fire brigade for a final NOC. It was the absence of safety equipment that led to the rapid spread of the fire. We have started prosecution against the studio as per the fire safety act."

Prosecution will be done under the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Safety Measures Act, 2006, which empowers the department to take action against the person who does not follow safety norms, endangering the life and property.

While calls and messages to Randhir Kapoor didn't yield any result, Rishi Kapoor answered the call but refused to comment on it.

11

Number of fire engines pressed into service to fight the blaze

06

Number of water tenders rushed to the spot to douse the fire