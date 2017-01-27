Mumbai: Fire in Bandra high-rise, no casualties

A fire broke out in a high-rise building at Bandra east on Thursday afternoon. Luckily, no person was injured in this incident.

According to a report in Times of India, fire brigade officials informed that around 2.45 pm they got a call about a blaze at Bandra Kurla Complex road in Bandra east, after which three fire engines and water tankers were rushed to the site.

Fire at Diamond Bourse in Mumbai's BKC. pic.twitter.com/UG3e63A4r9 — BANDRA NEWS. (@bandra_news) January 26, 2017

The fire occurred in the nine-storied Bharat diamond building, in a closed office, the report added. Office registers and electronic equipments were damaged, and the fire was doused within an hour, officials informed the paper.