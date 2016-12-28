Mumbai: Fire in Goregaon's Hub mall; no one hurt

Fire broke out at mall in the suburban Goregaon on Wednesday but no casualties were reported in the incident, fire brigade officials said.

The fire broke out in the kitchen of a shop on the second floor of the Hub mall in Goregaon East at around 11 AM. Four fire engines were rushed to the spot and the blaze was contained, he said. The area where the fire took place was evacuated and no loss of life or property has been reported till now, the official said.

The cause of fire was not known yet, he added.