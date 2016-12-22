Mumbai: Fire in Pydhonie building; four residents rescued

A fire broke out on the ground floor of a building in Pydhonie just before midnight where four people trapped in the higher floors had to be rescued. There were no casualties.

The fire broke out in a shop on the ground floor of Zuber Mansion in Pydhonie’s Doodh Bazaar lane. The flames soon started spreading up the two-storey building, where people stay. A total of four fire engines were sent to the spot to tackle the fire, which was doused within an hour.

According to locals, the shop on the ground floor where the fire started was an imitation jewellery shop containing artificial hair, necklaces and earrings, among others.



The two-storey building at Pydhonie that was burnt in the blaze around midnight. Pics/Sameer Markande

“We are still investigating the cause of the fire,” said assistant divisional fire officer AV Bangar. “Once the flames reached the higher floors, people there were trapped inside their houses. We rescued four people — three women and a man — from inside the building.”

“As of now, the lane has been sealed from both ends,” said Inspector Tukaram Nimbalkar, Pydhonie police station.