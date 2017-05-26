Mumbai: Fire in Reay Road chawl leaves 10 families homeless

According to the officials, cylinder bursts led to the fire that engulfed 15 shanties, but no one was harmed as most residents were already outside



Residents collecting their valuables and documents while the fire personnel tackle the fire on Thursday afternoon. Pic/Suresh Karkera

A major fire broke out in the shanties of Lakda Bandar Chawl at Reay Road on Thursday afternoon, apparently due to a burst cylinder.

After the fire brigade was called in at 12.50 pm, five fire engines and five water tanks rushed to the spot and doused the fire in a one-hour operation, but while there were no casualties, 10 families were rendered homeless.

According to the fire officials, the fire engulfed 15 ground floor shanties, with around 30 residents living there.

Resident, Mona Singh, however says, a survey of those shanties nearest to Bombay Port Trust, was underway at the time.

"Most of us were out as a survey on the number of family member living in a shanty was on, and thankfully except a minor injury, no one got hurt," said Mona Singh, another resident.

Meanwhile, Reshma Bharti, one of the residents affected by the fire says, "Before the fire broke out, the remaining people had also made their way outside because we smelt a strong gas leak. Later, it spread with such speed that another cylinder in a neighbouring shanty burst."

"On Thursday, we received a call at 12.58 pm, after which five fire engine and five water tanker along with one ambulance were immediately sent to the spot. The fire broke due to the cylinder blast in shanties. A total of two cylinder blasts occurred. In one hour, the fire was doused and no casualty has been reported," said a fire official, on condition of anonymity.