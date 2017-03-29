Mumbai: Fire on WEH due to pipeline leak leads to massive traffic jam

Fire broke out due to a leakage from CNG pipeline along the Western Express Highway in suburban Malad on Wednesday afternoon causing a massic traffic jam on the WEH in the peak evening hours



Mahanagar Gas pipeline was damaged near Pushpa Park Malad (West) during excavation work undertaken by MMRDA. After the leakage, there was heavy traffic jam on Western Express Highway today. Pic/ Nimesh Dave

Fire broke out due to a leakage from CNG pipeline along the Western Express Highway in suburban Malad on Wednesday afternoon.

A leak in the pipeline of Mahanagar Gas Limited opposite Pushpa Park caused the fire at around 1 pm, but it was brought under control quickly and nobody was injured in the incident, a Fire Brigade official said.



Western Express Highway was jammed because of the pipeline damage during peak evening hour traffic.

Mahanagar Gas Pipeline issue at Times flyover near Malad, massive jam till Andheri #TrafficAlert #MumbaiTraffic pic.twitter.com/mhHfI5HHic — Kamlesh Desai (@thereallyslimkd) March 29, 2017

The piped natural gas (PNG) supply to residences in Kandivli, Borivli, Dahisar, Mira Road and Bhayander has been disrupted following the damage to the Mahanagar Gas Limited’s (MGL) pipeline. MGL has released a statement that it will take at least 24 hours for normalcy to resume.



The pipeline was damaged during excavation work by MMRDA's contractor for the Mumbai Metro.

An team is currently at the site and is rectifying the damage. An MGL spokesperson said, "We regret the inconvenience caused to our consumers in Kandivli, Borivli, Dahisar, Mira Road and Bhayander due to this disruption." He also requested that consumers contact helpline numbers 1917 or 26594500 / 61564500, for further details.