Mumbai: Firemen rescue kitten stranded on 16th floor for 2 days

A stray kitten was rescued by members of the fire brigade from the 16th floor of a 25-storey Bhandup highrise on Monday. The animal was saved about two days after making its way to the building's 16th floor.

According to The Times of India, high drama unfolded at Mahavir Universe, when members of the fire brigade arrived to rescue the kitten. They initially tried to coax it to descend lower with the help of a stick but to no avail.

It was the quick thinking of one of the building's residents that the rescue was successful. The resident in question gave firemen a piece of fish, which was then tied to the end of the stick.

The kitten inched closer to her rescuers, after getting a whiff of the fish and was rescued.

An officer from the Mulund fire brigade said that had this idea failed then a fireman was to be sent with a harness strapped to his waist to save the kitten.