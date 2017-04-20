Mumbai: Fitter Eman Ahmed can now sit in a wheelchair



Saifee Hospital staff take Eman Ahmed for a walk around the hospital

Three months after she was brought to Mumbai from Egypt for a marathon weight loss operation, Eman Ahmed is looking and feeling lighter.

She has lost more than half her 490 kg weight and is now able to fit and sit for a longer time in a wheelchair, while being treated at the Saifee Hospital. Her doctor Dr. Mufazzal Lakdawala has shared videos online showing the now 250-kg Eman sitting up and enjoying herself.

"She can finally fit into a wheelchair and sit for a longer period of time, something we never dreamt of three months back," said Dr Lakdawala. Eman underwent a bariatric surgery on March 7. Most of her obesity-related problems are under control, although she is still on medication for them. "She continues to lose weight rapidly and we are waiting for her to be able to fit into a CT scan machine to know the cause of her right-sided paralysis and convulsions," said Dr Lakdawala. After six months, she will be put on a trial drug for her monogenic obesity.

As for the present, in Dr. Lakdawala's videos, Eman is seen undergoing speech therapy and enjoying her mother tongue, Arabic. "This wouldn't have been possible without the support of the Egyptian government and my team," said Dr. Lakdawala.