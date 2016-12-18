Mumbai: Five acquitted in double murder at Girguam

Mumbai sessions court on Saturday acquitted five accused in a double murder of the owner of Bharat Steel Yard, Lalchand Vishnoi, and his cousin, Ratna Ram on July 6, 2011.

Sessions court judge Shayana V. Patil acquitted Deepak Pawar (36), Govindutta Rajput (32), Nauseb Khan (30), Mohmmad Alam (32) and Rabiullah Khan (34) from section 302 (murder), 396 (dacoity with murder) and 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of IPC.

Speaking to mid-day, defence lawyer Kaushik Mhatre said, "The accused were acquitted because the prosecution could not prove the chain of incident, also there was faulty test identification parade, prosecution could not prove sanction under arms act and neither the presence of the accused at the spot could be proved by the prosecution."

The case:

On July 6, 2011, two men entered the shop in the 7th Lane of Khetwadi, V P Road. Pawar asked them what they wanted. One of the robbers slapped him and he fell down.

When manager Lalchand Vishnoi intervened, one of the robbers fired at him. Later, they fired at his cousin, Ratna Ram. Both were declared dead before they were admitted to the hospital.

The accused had entered with the intention of committing dacoity after they were tipped of that the manager use to keep money in the shop.