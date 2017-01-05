Mumbai: Five more nabbed in BMC sweeper scam

The Tardeo police was approached by an NGO claiming it had received bogus documents from a woman posing to be the daughter of a dead BMC employee to seek his job



Representational picture

It’s been a year since there was any movement in the erstwhile high-profile BMC sweeper scam, but this week, the Tardeo police arrested four people and one other BMC officer, taking the total tally of arrested accused up to 34.

According to the police, one of the arrested — Manisha Helia — posed as the daughter of a dead BMC employee to seek a job in his stead. Interestingly, this is the second time BMC officer Devji Rathod has been arrested for a similar scam.

Stumbling on new evidence

In March last year, the Tardeo police received an application from one NGO Grahak Samajseva Sanstha, which claimed that one female employee, Helia, working in BMC’s D ward had submitted bogus documents to get the job. The cops registered a case and found the said discrepancies in her documents. She was finally arrested on Tuesday along with Krunal Jogdiya and Sunny Vinzoda who had helped her with her forged documents. Further probe led to Rathod’s involvement being discovered, after which he was arrested on Wednesday.

Cops say

Senior police inspector Sanjay Surve of Tardeo police station said, “ The trio was produced before the Girgaum metropolitan magistrate court and were remanded to police custody till January 10. Rathod will be produced in court on Thursday,” adding, “The investigations in the case are still on. More accused are likely to be arrested.”

According to Shivprakash Tiwari, secretary of Grahak Samajseva Sanstha, what the police has investigated, is just the tip of the iceberg. “Some sting operations done by my NGO have found that the scam is still flourishing in the BMC. We will be submitting it to the cops to ensure there is a thorough inquiry into the matter.”