Mumbai: Five more nabbed in BMC sweeper scam

The Tardeo police was approached by an NGO claiming it had received bogus documents from a woman posing to be the daughter of a dead BMC employee to seek his job
Representational picture
It’s been a year since there was any movement in the erstwhile high-profile BMC sweeper scam, but this week, the Tardeo police arrested four people and one other BMC officer, taking the total tally of arrested accused up to 34.
According to the police, one of the arrested — Manisha Helia — posed as the daughter of a dead BMC employee to seek a job in his stead. Interestingly, this is the second time BMC officer Devji Rathod has been arrested for a similar scam.
Stumbling on new evidence
In March last year, the Tardeo police received an application from one NGO Grahak Samajseva Sanstha, which claimed that one female employee, Helia, working in BMC’s D ward had submitted bogus documents to get the job. The cops registered a case and found the said discrepancies in her documents. She was finally arrested on Tuesday along with Krunal Jogdiya and Sunny Vinzoda who had helped her with her forged documents. Further probe led to Rathod’s involvement being discovered, after which he was arrested on Wednesday.
Cops say
Senior police inspector Sanjay Surve of Tardeo police station said, “ The trio was produced before the Girgaum metropolitan magistrate court and were remanded to police custody till January 10. Rathod will be produced in court on Thursday,” adding, “The investigations in the case are still on. More accused are likely to be arrested.”
According to Shivprakash Tiwari, secretary of Grahak Samajseva Sanstha, what the police has investigated, is just the tip of the iceberg. “Some sting operations done by my NGO have found that the scam is still flourishing in the BMC. We will be submitting it to the cops to ensure there is a thorough inquiry into the matter.”
The case so far
In November 2015, the Crime Branch had busted the scam and registered the first case in the matter at NM Joshi Marg police station, which was later expanded to include two different cases at the Gamdevi and Agripada police stations. While seven people were arrested by the NM Joshi Marg police, the Gamdevi police held 16 and only one was arrested by the Agripada police. Also cases were registered against over 100 employees who had produced fake documents to get jobs in the BMC (mostly sweepers).
Finally, when the then Joint Commissioner of police, Atulchandra Kulkarni, asked all 12 Crime Branch units to check their BMC wards for involvements in similar scams, unit 7 stumbled upon another one and registered case at Bhandup police station. In this case, five more were arrested.
34
Number of people arrested in the case so far
Photos: Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra spotted hugging at Mumbai airport
Om Puri passes away: Memorable films of the veteran actor
Photos: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Mannara Chopra at an awards show
Birthday special: Rare pictures of Indian cricket veteran Kapil Dev
AR Rahman's 50th birthday: Interesting facts about the music maestro
0 Comments