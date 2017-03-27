Mumbai: Flasher exposes himself to married woman, gets arrested

The arrested accused was produced in court and released on a personal bond of Rs 15,000

After being harassed by a pervert who kept flashing her for almost a week, a woman finally managed to teach him a sound lesson.

The accused was caught red-handed, this time by her husband, while he was once again trying to flash her from the opposite building.

On spotting him from the kitchen window of her flat in Dadar on Saturday, she immediately called her husband, who caught the man identified as Prashant Nawalkar alias Amit (35) and registered a complaint with the Dadar Police.

Though Amit was arrested and produced in court, he was later granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 15,000.



Showing off muscles

The 38-year-old woman, who lives in the second floor of the building, had shifted to the apartment along with her husband and two kids, two months ago. However, last week, the new place turned into hell, when she noticed a man making dirty gestures at her from the opposite building.

An officer from Dadar police station said, "Amit used to flash at her and show off his muscles."

Dirty act

Speaking to mid-day, sub-inspector Ashok Kate said, "The incident took place around 10.30 am on Saturday, when the victim's husband was at home. While she was preparing lunch, she suddenly noticed Amit standing in his balcony.

While she was about to close the window, he stripped and started masturbating. Shocked, she immediately called her husband, who spotted Amit in the act. The moment he shouted from the window, the accused ran into the house."

When the woman's husband approached Amit and asked him what he was doing, he started apologising.

Thereafter, he registered a complaint with the Dadar cops, who filed a case under section 354 (a) (sexual harassment) and 354 (d) (stalking) of IPC against the accused.