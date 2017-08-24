Mumbai: Florist suffers fatal shock after using phone on charge



Representational picture

Here's another grim reminder about not using the mobile phone while it is being charged.

Tappan Goswami, 28, a florist with a Bandra-based boutique, died on Tuesday evening, when he got a shock after using his mobile phone while it was being charged.

Goswami had been living in the city since only a fortnight. He shared a flat with two others in Shastri Nagar, Bandra West, and hailed from West Bengal.

Also read: Drunk teen tries to charge phone on Broadway

Rushed to hospital

A local resident said, "On Tuesday evening, a friend of his, identified as Sanjay, had come to visit him. Suddenly, Sanjay raised an alarm and a few neighbours went over to him only to find Tappan lying unconscious on the ground with the mobile phone next to him. He was rushed to Bhabha Hospital, where he was declared dead." Dr Pradeep Jadhav, medical superintendent of Bhabha hospital said, "The man died of an electric shock."

Also read: Samsung smartphone catches fire under US girl's pillow

Khurshid Shaikh, another resident said, "I'm guessing the rainwater may have gone into the switchboard, and without noticing that, he must have kept the phone on charging, which later came in contact with the current."

Died of shock

An officer from Bandra police station said, "During the investigation, it was revealed that he died of an electric shock after answering a phone call."

Also read: Apple iPhone 6 explodes, Australian sustains severe burns

Another police officer added, "An accidental death Report has been registered. We are awaiting the post-mortem report."

You may also like - Photos: 10 Celebrities who were allegedly involved in drug scandals

