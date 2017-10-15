Two weeks after 23 people were killed in a horror stampede on the foot overbridge at Elphinstone Road station, a portion of a dilapidated FOB near Charni Road station collapsed on Saturday evening. According to civic officials, around 8.45 pm, a slab from an FOB staircase collapsed seven feet below, injuring a senior citizen, who was passing by.

The injured, identified as Dongersingh Rao, 67, was rushed to Saifee Hospital, and he is currently said to be out of danger. "Singh suffered minor injuries to his hand and leg," said an official from the disaster management cell of the BMC.

A close-up of the collapsed portion

Though used by Charni Road station commuters, the FOB isn't part of the railways, and was being maintained by the BMC. Sources in the BMC said that the FOB was being demolished in phases, for reconstruction and is rarely used.

