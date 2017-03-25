Mumbai: Football tiff between 2 teams turns ugly, lecturer gets thrashed in Dadar; 4 arrested



Greg Hilbert has suffered multiple injuries to his body

A football match at Our Lady of Salvation in Dadar took an ugly turn on Sunday night, when five members from a team brutally attacked a 27-year-old college professor from the opposite team. The lecturer, identified as Greg Hilbert, has suffered multiple injuries to his body and fractured his right orbit (the bony cavity that contains the eyeball, muscles). Four people have been arrested in the case, the police said.

Hilbert’s friend and teammate Vishal Naik said that their team had won two matches against the opponents and were leading two nil in the current game.

"Everything was going fine, when one of the opponents lost his cool and deliberately tried to kick Greg with the intention of hurting his foot. After a heated argument, Greg decided to quit the game. As he was walking out, one of the opponents pinned him from behind, while four others started showering rapid punches," alleged Naik.

Gautam Sonde, investigating officer, Dadar police said that the four arrested accused have been charged under Sections 324, 323, 341, 504 and 34 of the IPC. The police are looking for the other absconding accused.