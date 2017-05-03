Mumbai: Forest department to install CCTVs to monitor movements of jackals in Ghatkopar



Illustration/ Ravi Jadhav

In the wake of repeated man-animal conflicts near Ghatkopar, where a pack of jackals has attacked and injured three people since Monday, the forest department has decided to install cameras in the area to monitor movements of the animal.

An official from the department said, "We suspect there's a mother jackal in the pack, who has been reacting to human intrusions in the area in order to protect her cubs. We intend to track the movement of the pack to determine the cause of the man-animal conflict."

Residents in Vikhroli and Ghatkopar, who frequent the mangrove stretch adjacent to the eastern express highway, have often reported about jackal sightings in the area. According to these residents, the jackals tend to get aggressive on spotting humans.

Assistant conservator of forests, state Mangrove Cell, Makarand Ghodke, said, "We are looking into the issue."

The Bhandup pumping station area, where jackals injured three people recently, comes under the jurisdiction of the BMC, while the mangrove patch comes under the jurisdiction of the Mangrove Cell. "The mangrove patch comes under the jurisdiction of Godrej," said a forest department official.

According to forest officials, jackal sightings were common in the late nineties, but a reduction in green cover led to a fall in the same. Experts say developmental activities across the state have further reduced mangrove patches, which are an important habitat for jackals. Consequently, the number of jackals in the state has also witnessed a significant drop.

Dahisar, Lokhandwala, Ghodbunder Road, Bhandup, Malvani and Malad are some of the areas where jackals were frequently spotted until recently.