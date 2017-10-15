Mahadeo Shelar, former spokesperson and leader of Congress party, committed suicide at his Mulund (West) residence on Saturday. Police sources said that a four-page suicide note has been found from the spot. In the note Shelar has stated that he was in depression due to long-term illness, especially diabetes. He also made a mention about distribution of his properties among family members. He held no one responsible for his extreme step. Police do not suspect any foul play yet.



Mahadeo Shelar

Shelar, 64, lived in the third floor flat at Bilwa Kunj society on LBS Road in Mulund with his wife and son. Shelar's daughter is married and lives in the US. According to Mulund police, on Saturday afternoon when his son was out on work and his wife was asleep in the other room, Shelar hanged himself with a nylon rope tied to the ceiling fan.

Shelar lived with his wife and son

His wife was the first to discover his body and then she informed the cops. "The family is in trauma. We have registered an accidental death report and are probing the matter," said Shripad Kale, senior inspector at the Mulund police station.

Cops say they will come to a conclusion only after recording the statements of his wife and son. Shelar has served various posts in Congress. He was the party spokesperson for Maharashtra for a few years when Manekrao Thackerey was the state party president.

